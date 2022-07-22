Ocean City Nor’easters put unbeaten season on the line in opening round of playoffs tonight

After running the table in the Mid-Atlantic Division with an unbeaten season, the Ocean City Nor’easters begin their journey toward more hardware tonight in Virginia when they take on a familiar rival in the opening round of the USL League Two playoffs.

Though no longer in the same division, Ocean City will be playing Long Island Rough Riders for the 24th time dating back to their first meeting in 2001 as professional squads. Ocean City is 9-9-5 all-time in the fixture.

Tonight’s match at Townbank Stadium in Newport News kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Lionsbridge FC Facebook page.

The Nor’easters finished the regular season 11-0-3 to complete their first unbeaten regular season since 2004. Still, that was somehow only good enough for just a fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The conference semifinal will be played Sunday at 7 p.m.