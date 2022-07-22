Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of Orlando game

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Staying Hot on July

After nabbing all nine points in eight days, the Boys in Blue have had a whole week to recover and prepare for their final road trip of July as they head south to sunny and humid Florida for an Eastern Conference battle against Orlando City SC. Before hitting the road Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media about the upcoming game.

Philosophy shift might soon see Union give roster build the old college try

As of the close of the primary transfer window in May, the Union had the fewest players in MLS with college experience.

MLS News

D.C. United acquires Ravel Morrison from Derby County

First reported by Pablo Maurer, then Thomas Floyd reported the deal had been finalized a few days ago, the deal makes Morrison a TAM player on a contract through 2023, with an option for 2024.

Roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Major League Soccer today announced the 10-player roster of highly-acclaimed newcomers and MLS All-Stars that will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field.

Why MLS clubs are rebranding, how some got it wrong, and why that’s an opportunity to build fan trust

Getting buy-in from the fans is vital because it can help a club avoid a mistake like using symbols that can be easily misconstrued, such as the crown and Chicago, but it also encourages supporters to be a bit more charitable when the eventual rebrand is launched.

As TV Deals Expire, Major League Soccer Fields Smaller Offers From ESPN, Fox Sports

ESPN is offering a four-year deal worth about $40 million total to broadcast up to 26 regular-season contests per year, MLS playoff games, and rotate two MLS Cups. Fox Sports is also interested in retaining MLS rights but would pay only $7 million per season, the people said.