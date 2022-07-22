Back after a hat trick of wins for the Philadelphia Union to discuss all the fun that the boys in blue had over the last week. We touch on the last three games briefly and give some thoughts on each game’s top performers and highlights. In the second half, we share our international friendly wishlist, recap our Icarus Cup fun, talk transfers and preview the Orlando City game. Enjoy!
Filed under:
Doopy Brothers Episode 121: Nine Point Week!
And we’re still thinking about that DC game...
