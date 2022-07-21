Brotherly Game Daily Links: Bedoya eligible for free agency thanks to new CBA

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union II’s Kleberson To Join New York City FC As Assistant Coach

Kléberson previously served as head coach for the Philadelphia Union Academy teams from 2017-2021. Over the course of his time with the Union, Kléberson proved to be essential to the development of young players and led the Union’s youth teams to international and domestic success, notably winning the Generation Adidas Cup in 2019.

Stuart Findlay says farewell to the Union with one last act of selflessness

“I’ve got too much respect for the manager, for all the backroom staff, I’ve got too much respect for my teammates,” Findlay said of staying with the Union for an extra week.

MLS News

Long, Bedoya, and Johnson headline top MLS players set for free agency

The 2020 CBA established new rules for free agency in MLS. Instead of requiring players to be at least 28-years-old and to have at least eight years of MLS experience, the new CBA requires players to be at least 24-years-old and to have at least five years of MLS experience.

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer homegrown Simon Colyn to PSV Eindhoven

Colyn, 20, spent last season on loan at Jong PSV, the Dutch outfit’s reserve team. He had five goals and three assists in 28 appearances (17 starts) in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

Nashville SC gives contract extension to general manager Mike Jacobs

Jacobs originally joined Nashville as the club’s first general manager in 2018 after serving two years as an assistant technical director with Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC acquire midfielder Sebastián Méndez from Orlando City SC

Méndez joins LAFC after spending nearly four seasons with Orlando City SC. He has made 13 appearances for a total of 412 minutes played this season. Overall, Méndez has made 83 appearances for Orlando (59 starts), registering one goal and one assist in 4,506 minutes.

MLS off table as Jesse Lingard mulls Premier League options

Jesse Lingard will make a decision about his future by the weekend as West Ham United, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest all battle for his signature, sources have told ESPN.