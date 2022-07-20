Stuart Findlay signs four-year contract with Oxford United

Stuart Findlay has officially traded in the blue and gold of the Philadelphia Union for the blue and yellow of Oxford United.

Findlay was announced as the newest member of the English club on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the club.

“That was a fantastic life experience and I want to thank everyone there and wish them well,” Findlay was quoted saying on the team website. “It has taken a while to get this transfer through but now it has I am genuinely excited to get started.”

Findlay was brought to the Union for a reported $300,000 transfer fee from Kilmarnock FC in Scotland but with Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott ahead of him on the depth chart regular playing time was hard to find.

His departure was expected but his dedication to the Union was apparent in his decision to delay his move to England in order to play his final two games with Elliott out nursing an injury.