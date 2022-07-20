Brotherly Game Daily Links: Why the Union are Philly’s best chance at a championship

Philadelphia Union News

Why the Union are Philadelphia’s best chance for a championship right now

If that sounds crazy to you, know that the other teams’ issues are part of why. But there are some actual reasons why the Union could win it all this year.

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: Cucho sends Columbus Crew soaring after Weeks 20 & 21

Union hold serve at number two in the latest MLS Power Rankings.

San Jose Earthquakes GM updates coaching search, summer transfer outlook

San Jose Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch provided updates on the struggling club’s search for a head coach and summer reinforcements in a call with reporters on Monday – and vowed to keep fighting for a place in the MLS Cup Playoffs even as they hover in the Western Conference basement with a 5W-8L-7D record.

Francisco Ginella loaned from LAFC to Club Nacional

In his three years with the black and gold, Ginella featured in the 54 matches making 28 starts. He scored one goal, and had six assists in his time with the club.

Rest of the World News

Bayern Munich complete signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Juventus said the centre back was signed for a fee of €67 million ($68.55m), rising up by a potential €10m based on performance-related bonuses.