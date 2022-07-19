Brotherly Game Daily Links: Another week, another Kai Wagner MLS Team of the Week selection

Philadelphia Union News

Wagner named to MLS Team of the Week bench

Wagner set up the game-tying goal on Saturday night against the New England Revolution, connecting with Mikael Uhre on a corner kick. The assist was the left back’s 10th of the regular season which is second in the league in 2022. Wagner’s assist was a historic moment in club history as he become the first Union defender to reach double digit assists in a single season.

Stuart Findlay departs club having left a memorable mark

The two 90-minute performances in games the Union won by identical 2-1 score lines gave him just 734 minutes in regular season league play and 937 minutes in all competitions over his two seasons in Chester but the impression he left was undeniable.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: Chicago Fire, Inter Miami CF turn upstream in Week 21

Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF were among those making strides in Week 21, helping pace the Team of the Week.

Columbus Crew to trade forward Miguel Berry to D.C. United

The Crew are expected to get financial assets in return for Berry, reportedly around $225,000 in General Allocation Money with possibly more on the way based on performances.

Orlando City Reportedly Finalizing the Transfer of USMNT Forward Nicholas Gioacchini

The 21-year-old Gioacchini has been with Ligue 2 club Caen since 2019, although he was on loan at Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season. Gioacchini is a United States Men’s National Team prospect, and has made eight appearances for the senior side with three goals to his name.

Nashville SC signs USMNT defender Shaq Moore from CD Tenerife

ESPN reported Friday that Nashville was steps away from completing a reported $2 million transfer from CD Tenerife in Spain. The source did not confirm the deal’s transfer fee.

Rest of the World News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan deal despite injury layoff

Ibrahimovic, 40, is a long-term absentee for Milan after he underwent knee surgery in May and was ruled out for up to eight months.