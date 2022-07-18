SJEB FC advances to WPSL national semifinal with 1-0 win over Vermont Fusion

SJEB FC are Oklahoma bound.

A Giovanna Castorina goal in the 73rd minute held up as the winner in SJEB’s 1-0 Women’s Premier Soccer League East region final win over Vermont Fusion on Sunday night at Mercer County College.

Real Central NJ hosted the semifinals and final over the weekend. SJEB and VT Fusion both advanced to the final on penalties.

SJEB FC will face the central region champions Colorado Rapids Women in a semifinal match on Friday (9:15 p.m. eastern time) in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The other semifinal will kick off at 7 p.m. eastern and feature California Storm and Nashville Rhythm.

The final will be played July 24 at 8:30 p.m. eastern time. The league is crowning a national champion for the first time since 2019 when Pensacola FC Women won the title.