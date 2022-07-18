Brotherly Game Daily Links: Wagner makes history with latest assist

Philadelphia Union News

Orlando City Strikes First But Settles for 1-1 Draw at Atlanta

The Union travel to Orlando for their next game on Saturday, let’s see how their last game went.

Wagner makes history with 10th assist of season

The assist was Wagner’s 20th helper in MLS play and put him in a special class amongst Union players. Wagner joins teammate Alejandro Bedoya along with former Union players Jamiro Monteiro, Ilsinho, Haris Medunjanin, Sebastien Le Toux and Cristian Maidana as the only players to hit 20 assists for the Boys in Blue.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Rapids defeat Galaxy, Union down Revs, and more

More fireworks from Emanuel Reynoso, a come-from-behind win for the Union over a conference rival and hotly contested Texas rivalry between FC Dallas and Austin FC capped an action-packed Saturday in Major League Soccer.

Federico Bernardeschi signs for Toronto FC

The Italy international joins the Reds after five seasons with Juventus, putting pen to paper on a deal through 2026. Despite interest from the likes of Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and AS Roma, it is Toronto FC who has sealed the deal to bring yet another Serie A star to MLS.

Portland Timbers close to acquiring right back Juan David Mosquera

Mosquera has made 29 appearances for Independiente Medellin across all competitions in 2022, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 2,203 minutes of play. Also notable is the fact that around two-thirds of Mosquera’s appearances have been as a starter, which is impressive for a teenager.

Rest of the World News

Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich

Lewandowski, 33, has twice won the Golden Boot for Europe’s leading goal scorer and finished as runner-up for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. He will join Barca for a €45 million fee, with an additional €5 million in variables, sources have told ESPN.