SJEB playing for WPSL regional final tonight

SJEB is one win away from a national final four berth.

The local women’s team plays Vermont Fusion tonight at Mercer County Park in the WPSL East Region final at 7 p.m.

SJEB advanced to the regional final in a penalty shootout with Downtown United Soccer Club at Mercer County Community College on Saturday night. VT Fusion knocked out host Real Central NJ on penalties in the other East semifinal.

The national semifinals and final will be played in Stillwater, Oklahoma July 22 and 24.

How to Watch

WPSL East Region Final

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Mercer County Community College, West Windsor, NJ

7 p.m.

Streaming: Eleven Sports