West Chester United take on rival FC Motown for NPSL Keystone Conference playoff final

Here we go again.

West Chester United returns to Montclair State to take on familiar foe FC Motown in tonight’s Keystone Conference final in the NPSL playoffs.

It’s the fourth trip of the calendar year for West Chester United to take on FC Motown. The Predators won the first trip back in March in a first round U.S. Open Cup match but had to replay the match because of an illegal substitute. They lost the replay to Motown, which went on to win the $25,000 cash prize for the last surviving amateur team in the competition.

West Chester exacted some revenge in NPSL play when they beat the regular season conference champions 3-2 on Drew University on May 21. They look to repeat the feat today at 6 p.m. and win their first conference playoff title. West Chester won the regular season title in 2021 but lost in the semifinals. They lost on penalties in the conference playoff final in 2018.

FC Motown has won the conference playoff title three straight times. The rebranded FC Motown (formerly FC Morristown) replaced Clarkstown SC Eagles in the NPSL for the 2018 season. The Eagles — utilizing players from FC Motown — won the conference playoff title in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

West Chester United advanced to the conference playoff final with a 3-1 win over Electric City Shock SC on Friday in Scranton. Dom Bachstein and Michael Hewes put the Predators in front with two first half goals and Ndeh Tima made it 3-1 against 10-men Electric City to seal the win in the second half.

FC Motown beat Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals at Drew University on Friday 2-0 behind goals from Franco Catania and Joseph Fala.

How to Watch

NPSL Keystone Conference Final

Sunday, July 17, 2022

6 p.m.

MSU Soccer Park, Montclair, N.J.

Streaming: Eleven Sports