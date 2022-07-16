Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 New England Revolution 1, Full Time

Game Updates

Full Time whistle blows on a hard fought three points

90’+6 Glesnes with another big defensive play to head a ball out for a corner

90’+3 Big chance for the Revs cleared off the line by Glesnes.

90’ Six minutes of stoppage time. Boateng got in behind but his shot was from a tough angle and a routine save from Burke at the near post.

89’ Matt Real in for Jack McGlynn

Dániel Gazdag fires it home from the penalty spot.



Just like that it's 2-1 #DOOP. pic.twitter.com/6itWfYJmOV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2022

79’ GOAL GAZDAG!

77’ Penalty on Kessler. Gazdag to take it.

75’ Uhre with a goal off a corner from Wagner. Petrovic came out and was blocked by his own man from catching the ball.

73’ Mbaizo and Burke in for Harriel and Carranza

70’ Gazdag with a great ball to find Uhre but Uhre’s first touch is heavy and it leads to nothing.

66’ Gil with a lovely ball over the top finds Bou 1v1 with Blake and Bou hits it right at Blake. Big break for the Union there; should’ve been 2-0 to the Revs.

64’ Maciel into the game for Borrero, who has been a regular threat tonight.

63’ Alejandro Bedoya and Mikael Uhre are in for Flach and Aaronson.

#️⃣7️⃣ gets #️⃣7️⃣!



Gustavo Bou smashes #NERevs in front with his seventh goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/J1mV2Slelq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2022

60’ Gustavo Bou gives the visitors the 1-0 lead after some pretty play by the Revs. Assisted by Brandon Bye.

55’ McGlynn with another shot from distance with his right foot off a corner kick but it’s deflected and Petrović is able to push it away.

46’ Second half underway and Borrero threatening but his shot is wide. Arena went to his bench at the break, putting Arnór Traustason in for Matt Polster.

45’ Halftime whistle blows without much stoppage time. Good half for the most part, some good chances for the Union but no final ball.

41’ Union with some good ball movement but it ends with a Carranza shot over the bar.

34’ McGlynn with another shot from distance but it goes wide.

29’ Shot from New England hits the crossbar.

19’ McGlynn with two chances off a corner, one with his left that was blocked and another with his right that goes wide.

11’ Martinez with a shot from distance that doesn’t miss by much.

8’ Wagner with a great shot from distance but Djordje Petrović makes a good one-armed stop.

7’ Findlay with a great strike in a bid for goal but it’s knocked out for a corner

6’ Chance for New England on a good run and cross but Bye’s header is way high of the mark.

4’ Free kick for McGlynn after a foul on Carranza but it ends up in the keeper’s hands

1’ Underway in Chester

Starting Lineups

Jim Curtin rotating the squad again, inserts Jack McGlynn, Paxten Aaronson and Julian Carranza into the starting lineup, replacing Alejandro Bedoya, Mikael Uhre and Cory Burke from the starters on Wednesday. The graphic shows a 4-2-3-1 formation, an old Union standby.

Henry Kessler is sure to hear it from the crowd. It’s strange not seeing Andrew Farrell in the lineup, but the veteran defender is serving a red card suspension.

Here's how we line up against Philly. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 16, 2022

How to Watch

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

Saturday, July 16, 2022

7:38 p.m.

TV: PHL

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Officials

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Ast. Referee 1: Adam Wienckowski

Ast. Referee 2: Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple