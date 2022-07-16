Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union host New England

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | First Place Union host the Revs on Saturday night

In Buksa’s absence, Gustavo Bou has been thriving as a lone striker for Arena’s side. Since May 1, Bou has six goals, though his Expected Goals number sits at a far lower 3.50 according to American Soccer Analysis. Philly’s Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza have four goals each in that timespan, though both are over four xG.

Pressing Points | Keeping first Rev’d Up for Saturday

After another three points on the road, the Philadelphia Union are back at Subaru Park on Saturday night as they face off against Eastern Conference foe, the New England Revolution. Looking to maintain and extend their lead in the East, Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke about the rivalry with the Revs and some key pieces for the matchup.

The Union’s top attacking trio is finally playing at a top level

Twenty games into the season, the Union have the attacking chemistry they hoped for when they signed Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre to play in front of Dániel Gazdag.

MLS News

MLS Preview: Red Bulls-NYCFC, Crew-FC Cincinnati headline top matches in Week 20

A high-stakes Hudson River Derby matchup pits two of the most excellent Eastern Conference sides together to highlight the weekend’s MLS slate. Among the other top matches to watch are another Texas rivalry between Austin FC and FC Dallas and an in-state battle between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew.

D.C. United trades Julian Gressel to Vancouver

D.C. traded wingback Julian Gressel to the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for almost $1 million of allocation money, as the team will receive $400,000 in 2022 GAM, $200,000 in 2023 GAM, and an additional $300,000 in 2024 GAM if Gressel makes three MLS appearances between 2022 and 2023.

Nashville near deal for USMNT’s Shaq Moore from Tenerife

With a roster spot on the U.S. World Cup team on the line, Moore is keen to complete the move and get back to playing as quickly as possible. Moore’s last competitive match came on June 19, when Tenerife fell to Girona 3-1 in the second leg of the promotion playoff finals after the first leg finished 0-0.

Jesse Lingard “in talks” with Rooney’s DC United after Manchester United exit

Just last week, an ESPN report said Lingard was exploring an MLS move that could have “ground-breaking” potential. All the while, Premier League sides remain interested in the 29-year-old given his success while on loan at West Ham United and 35 goals in 232 Manchester United appearances.

D.C. United nearing deal to sign Ravel Morrison

Morrison, according to the Washington Post, is set to visit D.C. this weekend and is said to be close to signing a contract with United. The Athletic has learned that Morrison and the club are nearing a 2.5-year deal, with the first 1.5 years guaranteed and the remaining year a club-held option. D.C. are prepared to pay Morrison somewhere in the neighborhood of $850,000 a year, multiple sources say, some three times what he was making at Derby County.

Aggressive MLS expansion hinges on global football’s bread and butter: The derby day

The real wizard pulling levers behind the curtain, if you will, isn’t a player, young or old: It’s derby days — and MLS is all-in.