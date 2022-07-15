West Chester United and Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals hit the road for NPSL playoffs

Two local National Premier Soccer League teams begin their playoff campaigns tonight on the road in the Keystone Conference semifinals.

West Chester United visits Electric City Shock at the University of Scranton and Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals visit FC Motown at Drew University in games both slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

The two fixtures ended in draws during the regular season. West Chester tied the Shock on the road 2-2 on May 28 and Ukies played FC Motown to 1-1 draw on the road on June 25. The Ukies won their first six games and drew three straight before suffering their first loss to West Chester United on the last game of the regular season.

The two local teams finished third and fourth in the standings to advance to the postseason. All four teams in the playoffs lost just once all season and only two points separated third place West Chester United and fourth place Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals from first place FC Motown and second place Electric City. The conference final will be played Sunday at the home of the highest remaining seed.

How to Watch

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals at FC Motown

Friday, July 15, 2022

Drew University

7 p.m.

Live Streaming

West Chester United at Electric City Shock SC

Friday, July 15, 2022

University of Scranton

7 p.m.

Live Streaming