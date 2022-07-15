Brotherly Game Daily Links: Kai Wagner makes the MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Kai Wagner chosen for MLS Team of the Week

For the second time in 2022 and third time in his career, left back Kai Wagner has been named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Philadelphia Union have Julian Carranza for good, hold him to Taty Castellanos’ standard

“We want him here, we want him scoring goals and we’ll hold him to the standard of being the next Taty Castellanos,” Curtin said of Carranza. “I’m going to keep saying that name and it’s going to probably drive him nuts. I hope it aggravates him, but I’m going to keep saying it until he becomes that because he has the talent to do it.”

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: Atlanta, Chicago show signs of life in Week 20

The Colombian firepower in the league was on full display after new star Columbus Crew attacker Cucho Hernandez and Chicago Fire FC teenage striker Jhon Duran each scored a brace on Wednesday night.

U.S. Soccer News

USWNT to play Nigeria in September friendlies

The first match will take place at Children’s Mercy Park, home of the Kansas City Current and Sporting Kansas City, on September 3rd, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The second friendly will be at Audi Field, home of the Washington Spirit and DC United, in Washington, DC. That match will be shown on ESPN2 with kickoff set for 6:00pm ET.

Auston Trusty set for Birmingham City loan

Trusty, 24, has registered 58 league appearances with the Rapids, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He also featured in the Rapids involvement in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, playing in both matches against Comunicaciones FC.