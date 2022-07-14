Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union take advantage of set pieces, beat Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Permanently Acquire Julian Carranza

Carranza, 22, has made 16 appearances (15 starts) for the Union this season, leading the team with seven goals. He made his Union debut in the home opener against Minnesota United FC on February 26, 2022, playing 75 minutes as a starter. Carranza scored his first goal for the club against Charlotte FC on April 2, 2022, where the Union took all three points at home.

MLS News

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers make big moves after Week 19

A big win means a big jump up the MLS Power Rankings as the Union jump four spots from six to two in the latest MLS Power Rankings.

What all 28 teams need in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

Many moves have already been made through the first week of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window (opened on July 7), and many more are to come before the transfer deadline on August 4.

Can Toronto FC’s new Italian influx mark a return to MLS glory?

Domenico Criscito, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi represent an influx of talent that could help Toronto FC reconnect with the city’s deep Italian roots

Rest of the World News

IR Iran fire coach Dragan Skocic four months before World Cup

Skocic started working with Iran’s national team in February 2020, replacing Marc Wilmots, and guided the team to top spot ahead of South Korea in the final round of Asian World Cup qualifying with eight wins, a draw and a loss.