Philadelphia Union exercise purchase option for Julian Carranza

Julian Carranza will get a chance to play against Inter Miami tonight, after all.

The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that they have exercised the purchase option for the on-loan striker, making him a permanent addition to the roster ahead of tonight’s game in Florida. MLS intraleague loan rules don’t allow for players loaned out to play agains the team that loaned them.

With the Union agreeing to pay the $500,000 in general allocation money to make the transfer permanent, the 22-year-old from Argentina will get to play days after he scored a hat trick in a 7-0 dismantling of D.C. United on Friday night.

Inter Miami will receive the allocation money in two payments — $250,000 in 2023 and $250,000 in 2024 — and also retain a percentage of a future transfer.

“We brought Julian in because we believed his work rate and intelligence would be a strong fit for our aggressive style of play and we are very happy with how quickly he has adapted,” Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner stated. “His goalscoring has been vital to the team’s success thus far and we expect him to maintain the high level he has shown as the season progresses.”

Carranza has made 16 appearances (15 starts) for the Union this season, leading the team with seven goals. He occupies a Young Designated Player spot with the Union and is guaranteed through 2023 with an option for 2024.

Prior to joining the Union, Carranza signed with Inter Miami CF in July 2019 from Club Atletico Banfield in the top Argentine league, Primera Division. He became one of the first two players ever signed by Miami. In his two seasons with Miami, he has scored three goals in 41 matches (11 starts). He recorded his first Major League Soccer brace in a 3-2 victory over Orlando City SC on August 22, 2020.