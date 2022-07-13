Brotherly Game Daily Links: Blake and Wagner named to 2022 MLS All Star Team

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Players Named To 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Blake has previously been named to the All-Star roster in 2018, 2019, and 2021, becoming the only player in Union history to be named to the roster more than twice. The 2020 Goalkeeper of the Year is currently tied for first in the league in clean sheets with eight and has led the team to have the fewest goals scored against with just 13 in 19 games played.

Pressing Points | Confident squad traveling to Miami

After an record-breaking performance 7-0 win against DC United in front of their home fans, it’s time for Philadelphia Union to go on the road again. On Wednesday, the Union will travel to Florida to face Inter Miami. Ahead of the match Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media about the midweek game.

MLS News

2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster

US men’s national team players Jesús Ferreira and Walker Zimmerman and MLS league award winners Taty Castellanos and Carles Gil are among the 26 players selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game.

Carlos Salcedo has contract terminated by mutual consent

In just over five months with TFC, Salcedo made 16 appearances in all competitions and got his hands on the 2020 Voyageurs Cup. In the delayed final against Forge FC, “El Titán” played the full 90 and scored the second spot-kick in the penalty shootout that saw TFC emerge victorious.

Everton Luiz officially joins SK Beveren

Luiz’s transfer follows a new contract signed at the beginning of 2022 on a one-year deal. He played 12 matches this year, starting four.

RSL winger Jonathan Menendez loaned to Velez

Menendez, 28, joined RSL in May 2021. Despite a slow start, he eventually became a starter for the club under then-coach Freddy Juarez; of his 11 regular season starts for RSL, he made only three under Pablo Mastroeni.

Atlanta United sign Edwin Mosquera via U22 initiative

Mosquera, 21, was most recently with Argentine side Aldosivi in the Primera Division where he mainly appeared in cup matches, notching only a couple of assists. Primarily deployed as a left winger, the youngster has been capped at the U18 and U20 levels for Colombia’s international setup.

Minnesota United signs Paraguayan defender Alan Benitez to a 2 ½-year contract

Benitez has played 35 games the last two seasons with a Cerro Porteno team in Paraguay’s first division that won the 2021 Clausura Championship. He is a member of the same Paraguay national team that Loons striker Luis Amarilla is on.

Rest of the World News

Paris Saint-Germain reject chance to sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Sources added that PSG don’t feel that Ronaldo is the right signing at this moment and that the club doesn’t have enough space in their wage bill to pay him.