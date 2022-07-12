Brotherly Game Daily Links: Julian Carranza’s Hat Trick propels him to MLS Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Julián Carranza Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 19

Carranza scored his first career hat trick in the club’s historic 7-0 win at Subaru Park against D.C. United. He is the fifth player in club history to score a hat trick and the 10th player in MLS to do so this season. Carranza now has seven goals in 2022, which is the most by a Union player in their first season with the club since Kacper Przybyłko (15) in 2019.

Julian Carranza, Ale Bedoya named to MLS Team of the Week

After 36 minutes of play on Friday night, Julian Carranza and Alejandro Bedoya had scored four goals between them. Carranza added another after halftime to collect his first hat trick in MLS, while Bedoya finished the match with 21 career MLS goals, taking him to rarified air as a member of the 20 goal/20 assist club.

MLS News

Wayne Rooney agrees to terms to become D.C. United manager

In D.C., Rooney inherits a team in disarray. Under the leadership of current interim head coach Chad Ashton, D.C. sit in 13th place in MLS’ Eastern Conference and are fresh off a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Union that ranks as the club’s most lopsided loss in history.

USMNT great Landon Donovan among finalists to take over San Jose Earthquakes

Donovan, 40, is in his third season managing the San Diego Loyal in the second-tier USL Championship, with the team lying in third place in the 14-team Western Conference with 34 points from 19 matches played.

Luis Suarez says he has received “five or six” offers from MLS teams

The Uruguay striker said he had listened to the offers he had received from the United States, but added that he wanted to be in the best shape possible for the World Cup in Qatar.

Team of the Week: Austin, Philadelphia & Portland dominate in Week 19

Jack Elliott makes the MLS Team of the Week bench joining Bedoya and Carranza who earned starting spots.

City SC signs a teenage winger from Denmark

Jensen played last season for SonderiyskE Under-19, a Danish U-19 youth league team, where he had eight goals in 29 appearances. He played left wing in 25 of those games. He has played with the Danish under-18 and under-19 national teams.

Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires

The 26-year-old forward joined the Red Bulls on loan in late February and made his MLS debut off the substitute’s bench against Columbus Crew on March 20. Fletcher made three starts in seven MLS appearances, totaling 250 minutes with no goals or assists.