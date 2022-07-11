Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Rivalry Weekend Review

Philadelphia Union News

Inter Miami loses 1-0 at Orlando City on stoppage time own goal after long weather delay

Union travel to Florida to take on Miami Wednesday for their next game, let’s see how Miami’s latest game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Crew complete comeback win over Fire, Timbers down Sounders, and more

The Timbers stretched their unbeaten run to four games in shocking fashion. Giovanni Savarese’s side claimed their biggest ever win in Seattle in the storied rivalry with a 3-0 result.

DC United, Wayne Rooney hold talks about head coach position

Rooney, who played for D.C. United from 2018-19 before returning to his native England, was recently coaching Derby County. They were relegated from the Championship (second tier) to League One (third tier) amid a points deduction and financial woes, then the 36-year-old resigned in late June.

Whitecaps transfer midfielder Pecile to Venezia FC

Pecile, 20, who is a dual citizen of Canada and Italy, spent the majority of the 2021 season on loan with Venezia’s Primavera team, where he tallied nine goals in 22 starts and 23 appearances across all competitions.

Ranting about Josef Martinez ranting about Atlanta United being awful

As if getting smacked 3-0 at home wasn’t enough, Atlanta United’s icon — the face of the whole club — went and dropped multiple nukes on everything after said disaster. Instead of pretending everything is okay and chalking up the horrible 2022 season thus far to bad luck and injuries, Josef laid it all out on the table and spoke his mind.