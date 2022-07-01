Aaronson and Sullivan score, United States U20s qualify for Olympics

For the first time since 2008, the United States will be part of men’s soccer at the Olympics.

The U.S. booked a spot in the Paris Olympics with a 3-0 and will play for the U20 Concacaf Championship on Sunday in Honduras.

Brandan Craig set Paxten Aaronson up for the opener on a free kick in just the third minute of the game to stun the large crowd that turned out for the hosts.

Off the Union training ground: Brandan Craig to Paxten Aaronson pic.twitter.com/uOKZWKk3kz — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) July 2, 2022

Alejandro Alvarado Jr. doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute and Quinn Sullivan got back on the score sheet to make it 3-0 before halftime.

No. 6 for Quinn but who’s counting?pic.twitter.com/oWfySE3eke — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) July 2, 2022

The goal was Sullivan’s sixth. Aaronson’s was his fifth of the competition.

Jack McGlynn also started in the match and put in another solid shift in another game where the U.S. made things look relatively easy. Honduras did better going forward in the second half but weren’t able to find a breakthrough.

The U.S. will play Dominican Republic for the final at 8 p.m. on Sunday.