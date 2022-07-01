 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaronson and Sullivan score, United States U20s qualify for Olympics

The U.S. will be part of the men’s soccer competition in the Paris Olympics for the first time since 2008

By Matthew Ralph
Miguel Gutierrez / Concacaf.com

For the first time since 2008, the United States will be part of men’s soccer at the Olympics.

The U.S. booked a spot in the Paris Olympics with a 3-0 and will play for the U20 Concacaf Championship on Sunday in Honduras.

Brandan Craig set Paxten Aaronson up for the opener on a free kick in just the third minute of the game to stun the large crowd that turned out for the hosts.

Alejandro Alvarado Jr. doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute and Quinn Sullivan got back on the score sheet to make it 3-0 before halftime.

The goal was Sullivan’s sixth. Aaronson’s was his fifth of the competition.

Jack McGlynn also started in the match and put in another solid shift in another game where the U.S. made things look relatively easy. Honduras did better going forward in the second half but weren’t able to find a breakthrough.

The U.S. will play Dominican Republic for the final at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

