Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Midseason award

MLS News

MLS midseason awards: 2022’s best players and coach so far

As MLS Week 17 comes to a close, we’re at the halfway point of the 2022 season. And boy has it flown by. This juncture, among other things, allows for a period of reflection. Which teams are legitimate trophy contenders? Which players are a clear cut above the rest? Which coaches are working wonders on the sidelines and training ground?

Leagues Cup Showcase to feature FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, Real Salt Lake against Liga MX clubs

The two leagues announced Thursday the addition of three matches to this year’s Leagues Cup Showcase, featuring FC Cincinnati vs. Chivas of Guadalajara, Nashville SC vs. Club America, and Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas FC in September. This will be the first time in history these clubs will face off.

N.Y. Red Bulls rally late to defeat Atlanta United

Serge Ngoma scored his first MLS goal in impressive fashion in the 89th minute as the host New York Red Bulls rallied late for a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta United Thursday night in Harrison, N.J.

Loons free up roster spots with completed transfer of Adrien Hunou to Angers in France

The Loons have jettisoned a little-used and struggling attacker back to his home country and gained additional roster flexibility going into the summer transfer window.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT Strikers on the Move: Pefok and Haji Wright set to join new teams

Pefok is reportedly set to join Union Berlin as he steps up from Young Boys to the Bundesliga. The move will give him a chance to play in the Europa League as well where he’ll look to once again do something unkind to Manchester United.

Rest of the World News

Robert Lewandowski future: Barcelona’s third offer for striker ignored by Bayern Munich

Barcelona have made a third bid worth more than €40 million for striker Robert Lewandowski but have received no response from Bayern Munich, sources have told ESPN.