Atlantic City FC beats West Chester United 1-0 for first win of the NPSL season

After finishing one and two in the Keystone Conference last season, West Chester United and Atlantic City FC came in Wednesday night with just two wins between them through the first four games of the 2022 campaign.

Though the host Predators had a seven-point advantage in the standings, the two teams played a close match reminiscent of their two battles as top teams in the conference last season.

A strange play where a ball stayed in play after bouncing off the corner flag led to the only goal of the night. Chad Catalana ended up with the ball and crossed it to the back post where Sean Fatima rose up and headed it home.

The goal would hold up as the winner as West Chester United pushed but wasn’t able to find a final ball in the box.

The Predators fall to 2-1-2 on the season with the loss while the the Aces improve to 1-3-1 on the campaign. FC Motown (4-1-1) and Electric City Shock FC (4-0-1) are tied for the most points with 13 but Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals are in first place on points per game with their perfect 4-0-0 start to the season. Teams play a 10-game regular season schedule.

All photos by Matt Ralph