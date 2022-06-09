YSC Academy class of 2022 includes four first-team players, nine college-bound seniors

YSC Academy will be officially adding to their already impressive alumni ranks on Friday when the class of 2022 officially graduates from the private school for elite soccer players near King of Prussia, Pa.
Four of the members of the class already are on first team contracts with the Philadelphia Union — Paxten Aaronson, Brandan Craig, Quinn Sullivan and Anton Sorenson — while nine are committed to Division 1 college programs for the fall.
Damián Alguera, an El Salvardor youth international, is undecided on his post-high school plans.
Half of the members of the class traveled through all of the levels of the academy program from the U12 to U17 teams. Sullivan and Craig both joined the Union U12 team in 2015 while Ian Abbey, Jackson Gilman, Sam Fenton, Ryan Lau and Owen Moore joined the U12s in 2016. The rest of the class joined various academy teams and enrolled in the school at different times along the way.
YSC Academy Class of 2022
|Graduate
|Hometown
|Post-Grad Plan
|Graduate
|Hometown
|Post-Grad Plan
|Paxten Aaronson
|Medford, N.J.
|Philadelphia Union
|Ian Abbey
|Elmer, N.J.
|Rutgers University
|Damian Alguera
|San Jose, Calif.
|Undecided
|Brandan Craig
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Philadelphia Union
|Sam Fenton
|Mount Laurel, N.J.
|Dartmouth College
|Jackson Gilman
|Schwenksville, Pa.
|University of Pittsburgh
|Jack Jasinski
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Princeton University
|Samuel Jones
|Portsmouth, Va.
|Wake Forest University
|Ryan Lau
|Ambler, Pa.
|Boston University
|Owen Moore
|Pilesgrove, N.J.
|Liberty University
|Kleberson Perreira
|Curitiba, Brazil
|Penn State University
|Anthony Sorenson
|Port-au-Prince, Haiti
|Philadelphia Union
|Quinn Sullivan
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Philadelphia Union
|Ian Turnbull
|Geneva, Ill.
|Coastal Carolina University
