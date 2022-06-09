YSC Academy class of 2022 includes four first-team players, nine college-bound seniors

YSC Academy will be officially adding to their already impressive alumni ranks on Friday when the class of 2022 officially graduates from the private school for elite soccer players near King of Prussia, Pa.

Four of the members of the class already are on first team contracts with the Philadelphia Union — Paxten Aaronson, Brandan Craig, Quinn Sullivan and Anton Sorenson — while nine are committed to Division 1 college programs for the fall.

Damián Alguera, an El Salvardor youth international, is undecided on his post-high school plans.

Half of the members of the class traveled through all of the levels of the academy program from the U12 to U17 teams. Sullivan and Craig both joined the Union U12 team in 2015 while Ian Abbey, Jackson Gilman, Sam Fenton, Ryan Lau and Owen Moore joined the U12s in 2016. The rest of the class joined various academy teams and enrolled in the school at different times along the way.