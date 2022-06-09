Brotherly Game Daily Links: What could Union life look like without Wagner?

Philadelphia Union News

Possible Union Life Without Kai Wagner

The summer transfer window is upon us and all Union fans know the inevitable is coming. That is Kai Wagner’s departure. While he is still here, let’s take a look at what Union life will be like once he departs.

U.S. Soccer News

Following Diego Luna: Who else from USL could make a big move

Within the last few years, the second division has sent Jonathan Gomez from Louisville to Spain and Cristian Parano and Jose Gallegos from San Antonio to Portugal and Denmark, respectively. Who might be the next young USL player to make a move? Let’s take a look.

2022 Concacaf Nations League: Scouting Grenada

This is the fourth meeting between the two nations and first since July of 2009, with the USMNT holding a 3-0-0 advantage. The Spice Boys were promoted to League A in the CONCACAF Nations League by topping Group A with a 4-0-2 record, finishing ahead of French Guiana, Belize, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool reject second Bayern Munich bid for Sadio Mane

Bayern’s initial approach for Mane, who is into the final year of his contract at Liverpool, was rejected and a second bid, which saw the figures on offer increased to a total of £30 million, has also been knocked back. The second offer was of £23.5m upfront and the bonuses increased by £2.5m to £6.5m.

Man United prepared to rival Liverpool for Darwin Nunez

Nunez, according to sources, is keen for regular Champions League football which would put Liverpool ahead in the race but United believe there is a chance he could be convinced to move to Old Trafford.