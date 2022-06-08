Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag voted Union Player of the Month for May

Philadelphia Union News

Daniel Gazdag voted Union Player of May

Gazdag led the Union’s scoring in a hectic May, notching goals three games and adding a pair of assists. The Hungarian started off the month setting up the first goal in GEODIS Park history, finding Mikael Uhre and followed it up with a goal and an assist a LAFC.

MLS News

The Crew working on a deal to acquire Tijuana striker Mauro Manotas

The striker scored 51 goals and registered 17 assists in 149 games, 107 starts, over six seasons with the Dynamo. His most prolific year came in 2018 when he registered 19 goals, tied for fourth most in MLS, and one assist in 33 games, 31 starts.

Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United’s Edison Flores

Flores joined D.C. ahead of the 2020 MLS season for a club-record $5 million, arriving from Liga MX after a strong run at Morelia. But he’s struggled to consistently make an impact under three different managers, posting three goals and eight assists across 41 matches (33 starts).

“There were certain fractures”: Christian Fuchs, Charlotte FC regroup after coaching change

Veteran defender Christian Fuchs fielded questions for 27 minutes during a virtual press conference, almost all of which were about last week’s coaching change. He elected not to use the “no comment” option much, if at all.

Rest of the World News

Australia’s World Cup hopes kept alive by late deflected Ajdin Hrustic strike

Australia will take on Peru next week for a place at November’s World Cup finals after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday in Asia’s final eliminator for Qatar 2022.

Real Madrid close to signing Aurelien Tchouameni in €80m deal

The Champions League winners and the Ligue 1 side have reached an agreement for a deal worth up to €80 million ($86m) plus add-ons with the player set to undergo a medical before the transfer is completed.

Chris Armas to join Leeds United managerial staff

The 49-year-old Armas was a teammate of Marsch’s as a player from 1998-2005 and also served as an assistant coach under his fellow American with the Red Bulls from 2015-18. Armas succeeded Marsch at Red Bull Arena when Marsch became manager of Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.