Brotherly Game Daily Links: Adam Buksa set to leave New England for France

MLS News

Revolution agree to $10 million transfer that sends leading scorer Adam Buksa to French Ligue 1 team RC Lens

Buksa, 25, played his last game for the Revolution on May 21, extending his scoring streak to seven games in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati. Buksa, New England’s leading scorer with 11 goals in 13 games in all competitions, finalized the deal following a recent medical examination, according to an MLS source.

Who’s out of contract after 2022 MLS season? Notable names to watch

The MLS Players Association will likely release a complete list of players who could become free agents at the end of the season, but that’ll only apply to players eligible for MLS free agency (at least 24 years old and five years of service in MLS).

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to play 2 Asian powers in Europe during September international window

It’s not official yet, but the Yanks are in “quite advanced” talks with Japan and Saudi Arabia to meet for friendlies in Europe during the September international window.

Wales defeats Ukraine to join USMNT’s World Cup group

Wales defeated Ukraine, 1-0 in a UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff to join the USMNT in World Cup Group B. An own goal from Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko was all Rob Page’s side needed to punch its first World Cup berth in 64 years.

Rest of the World News

Reshuffled France continue slow Nations League start with draw vs. Croatia

The defending champions went ahead through Adrien Rabiot’s goal early in the second half but Andrej Kramaric’s late penalty gave the hosts a deserved draw.