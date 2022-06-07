Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals top Union II in friendly

After starting their inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League with 4-0-0, the Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals faced possibly their toughest test yet on Sunday when they welcome Philadelphia Union II for a friendly.

Like they have so far in NPSL play, the Ukrainian Nationals passed that test too, picking up a 2-1 win over the MLS Next Pro side.

Ben Liscum and Nevin Baer scored for the home side.

The Ukes return to league play on Sunday when they visit Philadelphia Lone Star at John Bartram High School for a 5 p.m. kickoff. They are two points clear of second place Electric City Shock FC in the Keystone Conference standings.

Union II returns to MLS Next Pro play on Saturday when they visit Toronto FC II. Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m.