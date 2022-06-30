Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union lose in lackluster game against Fire

Philadelphia Union News

Union fall 1-0 to Chicago at Soldier Field

Federico Navarro’s 68th-minute goal gave the Chicago Fire a 1-0 upset victory over the visiting Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Aaronson nets brace, secures spot for US at 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The U.S. started a trio of Union homegrowns with Brandan Craig and Quinn Sullivan starting alongside Aaronson. The Medford, New Jersey, native needed little time to break into the statsheet, finishing off a cross from Sullivan in the sixth minute to put the U.S. up early.

“Tremendous potential”: Paxten Aaronson shows hype as US punch FIFA U-20 World Cup ticket

Deployed in a false No. 9 role at the spearhead of the 4-3-3, Aaronson made just 23 passes (completing 18) against Costa Rica and took three shots, making the most of his touches. His chemistry with fellow Philly academy product Quinn Sullivan – who assisted on the opener – was evident and Aaronson truly came to life in the Ticos’ penalty box, showing a keen sense of timing and opportunism.

The Crew fight for a 2-1 win at Toronto FC to capture 2022 Trillium Cup

Union return to action in Columbus on Sunday, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: NYCFC ties FC Cincy, LAFC downs FC Dallas, and more

New York City FC was in a major hole through the opening 30 minutes at TQL Stadium on Wednesday night, but Nick Cushing’s squad grinded their way back to claim one point in an eight-goal thriller against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami signs versatile French winger Corentin Jean from RC Lens to boost attack

He has made 249 appearances across all competitions in his career, including in the UEFA Champions League, and 160 Ligue 1 appearances, registering 37 goals and 21 assists.

Toronto FC completes signing of Domenico Criscito

After months of speculation and reports, Toronto FC has announced the signing of former Italy international Domenic Criscito, who has put pen to paper on an 18-month Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) contract through 2023.

U.S. Soccer News

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC, U.S. Open Cup: Lions Advance on Penalties Again

Orlando scored six times in the shootout, with only Andres Perea seeing his spot kick saved, while Alex Muyl skied the first Nashville attempt over the bar and Pedro Gallese made a diving stop on Eric Miller to end the match.

Rest of the World News

Serie A will decide Scudetto winner by playoff in case of tie in the table

Previously, the head-to-head record had been used as the first tiebreaker between teams finishing on the same number of points, a rule which nearly came into play last season.

Antoine Griezmann expected to stay at Atletico Madrid despite salary cap squeeze

Griezmann, 31, endured a difficult season in front of goal last year, scoring just three times in LaLiga — the worst tally of his professional career — in 26 appearances.