Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 22 Previews

Primera

Icarus FC vs Stoney United

A relegation six-pointer on the final day! These two teams both find themselves in the bottom four of the table. Cunningham Squires are destined for the drop, but who will join them? Stoney enter this game in the relegation zone with seven points, but Icarus are only on ten above them and are in reach. A win for Stoney would tie them on ten points with Icarus and give them the head-to-head tie breaker, which would mean that they would stay up. Both sides might stay up if Stoney wins but Heritage loses to Squires.

FC Tigre vs Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC

All to play for for Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC. They sit fifth in the table, in the final Kelly Cup berth. Below them stand Bluestars FC, three points off them. Smitty need a win or a draw to confirm the final spot in the Kelly Cup. If they lose and Bluestars manage to knock off Vidas later in the day then they will be out, as Bluestars have the head-to-head tie break. Tigre have managed to put together a good season and find themselves in seventh: safe from relegation but too far off the Kelly Cup spots to catch up. Cunningham Squires vs Philadelphia Heritage. The Squires are sadly consigned to relegation, standing at the bottom of the table on zero points. They may yet, however, cause problems for newly-promoted side Heritage, who are just one point above the drop zone. A win for Heritage would see them safe and move them out of reach of Stoney United, who are just below them and in the relegation zone. A loss for Heritage might see them go down if Stoney draw, as Stoney have the head-to-head tie breaker.

Philadelphia Corinthians vs FC SouthHouse

Corinthians stand on eleven points, just beyond the reach of the teams in relegation trouble. SouthHouse are playing for a Kelly Cup seed on the final day. They’re three points off Misconduct and three ahead of Rose Tree, so, depending on other results, a win or a loss could move them up or down a place.

FC Misconduct vs Rose Tree Gunners FC

Both of these teams are already in the Kelly Cup and are playing for seeding. Misconduct could snatch the top overall seed with a win or a draw. Rose Tree will be looking at results elsewhere as they look to catch SouthHouse in second place and hope not to be overtaken by Real Vidas in fourth. A fourth-place finish would see them play a fellow Primera side in the Kelly Cup quarter final, while a third-place finish would see them play the winners of Segunda. A second-place finish would give them the easiest match up possible against a lower division side.

Bluestars FC vs Real Vidas

Bluestars will be hoping that Tigre can knock off Smitty to give them a chance of making the Kelly Cup. If they do, then Bluestars need to win against Real Vidas to make the Kelly Cup. That would leave them level on points with Smitty but with the head-to-head tie break. Real Vidas have already qualified but are vying to finish third to get themselves an easier Kelly Cup quarter-final matchup.

Segunda

Vidas United at Renob CF

Vidas United are already in the playoffs, having confirmed their second place standing. They’re playing to have the first unbeaten season in Vidas’ history. Renob are in fifth place, two points clear of their nearest rivals: the four teams in on ten points in sixth to ninth place. All of them will be hoping the Renob slip up. If they do, then there’s every chance that one of those teams will overtake them, especially as two of them – Loose Cannons and Philadelphia Sierra Stars – play each other. Renob have the head-to-head tie breaker over Loose Cannons but none of their other rivals. If Oaklyn lose and Renob win, then they can leapfrog them into fourth.

FC Bobert Munich vs Sunbears FC

Sunbears are one of four teams just outside the playoff picture, stuck on ten points. A win here would give them a shot at making the playoffs. They could either jump over Renob (if Renob lose) or catch up to Oaklyn (if Oaklyn lose), who they would overtake on the head-to-head tie break. However, if multiple teams finish on thirteen points, then we’re likely going to goal difference, which means that Sunbears need to put as many past their opponents as possible. Bobert Munich are fighting for survival, but, with a game in hand, they could actually catch the Sunbears on ten points before their final game on Sunday!

Oaklyn United FC vs Hunting Park United

Oaklyn currently stand in fourth and need a win or a draw to confirm their place in the Segunda playoffs. Hunting Park are part of a crowded midfield and are one of four teams on ten points in the middle of the table. A win would tie them with Oaklyn United and give them the playoff seed on head-to-head, unless multiple teams finish on the same amount of points, in which case it will most likely go down to goal difference. A draw or a loss would see them miss out on the playoffs.

Drexel Navy vs SMK

Drexel Navy are just above the relegation zone but have a game in hand on the teams above them. They really need a win to keep their hopes of survival but, also, their hopes at a playoff berth. (Yes, that’s right: the second-to-last placed team is still in the fight for playoffs!) Meanwhile, SMK are qualified for the playoffs but will hope for a win or a draw to guarantee a higher seed.

Loose Cannons FC vs Philadelphia Sierra Stars

Both of these teams are part of a crowded middle of the table and stand on ten points. A win for either would see them leapfrog Renob (if Renob lose) or tie Oaklyn United (if Oaklyn lose). Neither team has the head-to-head tie breaker against the teams above them, so their ascendency depends upon other results.

FC Bobert Munich vs Drexel Navy

This Sunday matchup could decide who goes down from Segunda. It’s difficult to predict what might happen here because the table is so delicately poised, and these team’s fates will depend on what happens on Saturday. A loss for Bobert and a win for Drexel would leave Munich in a world of pain with little chance of survival. However, they may still be able to catch the teams on ten points, regardless, which might mean that the drop comes down to goal difference, if there are multiple teams on the same number of points.

Tercera

Fishtown FC vs FC Yardy (Tercera Final)

Winner takes all in this matchup as the leaders of each division face each other for the right to call themselves champions and play on the Kelly Cup. Both teams were impressive through the whole season. Yardy finished undefeated in 10 games with only two ties for a total 26 points out of 30 possible. Fishtown had an amazing run of their own, with the one loss being the only mark on an otherwise impeccable campaign that saw them get 27 out of 30 possible points. This game will be played at Bonner Prendergast High School, this Saturday at 8 a.m.

Alamo FC (2nd East) vs FC Sköge (5th West)

Alamo FC had a great season in the East division, unfortunately they had to run into Fishtown FC and their complete dominance, making them finish second place. They will be facing FC Sköge who were the second best defense of the West division and that earned them a spot in the playoff. Will Sköge’s defense be enough against a team as dominant as Alamo? We’ll have to see this Saturday.

Bluestar Legends (3rd East) vs DMA Young Boys (4th West)

This one promises to be one of the most entertaining games in the Tercera Playoffs. After starting the season with two straight losses, Bluestar went undefeated in the remaining 8 games to earn themselves the third seed of the East. As for DMA, they were solid throughout the season, with many comeback wins and ties in their resume, they showed resilience to never let their arms down against any result, but they will hope to have a good start to this game against a dangerous opponent.

FC Burlington (4th East) vs Philly Black Stars (3rd West)

FC Burlington were unlucky to draw Fishtown FC twice in the regular season, losing to them twice saw them drop to the 4 th place of the east after a solid season. To add to their misfortune they will be facing Philly Black Stars who were the highest scoring team across Tercera. The good news for Burlington is that the Black Stars concede almost as much as they score.

Brothers of the Gourd (5th East) vs Statesmen FC (2nd West)

Brothers of the Gourd had a rocky start to the season winning only one of their first five game. Since then they managed to turn thing around losing only 1 of their last 5 to slide in the playoff spots. They will put their great from to the test against Statesmen FC who finished second in a contested West division, showing a lot of poise to manage a lot of short results.

Cuarto

Mighty Ducks (1st, 19 pts)vs Drexel Gold (10th, 10 pts)

This game will have ramifications on both ends of the standings as the Mighty Ducks come into it sitting on first places tied with Aston Phila on points while Drexel Gold is only one point ahead of the relegation zone. The game promises to be very disputed as both teams need the win and while there is some distance between them in the standings, Drexel has won 2 of the last 3 games so the Ducks will be wise not to take this one for granted. The Ducks have another game pending besides this one so their title hopes don’t rest only on the outcome of this game but with only 3 points separating first from sixth it feels like every game matters even more.

Leaders FC (11th, 9pts) vs Fishtown SC (6th, 16pts)

Another game where both teams need to win. Fishtown SC come into this one sitting in sixth tied in points for the fifth place, while Leaders FC is second to last and currently in a relegation spot. We’ll start with Fishtown who need a win to assert themselves into the playoff spots. As previously mentioned they have the same amount of points as Vids and are only two points behind Delta, what plays into Fishtown’s favor is that they have played one less game than both of those teams. For Leaders they are one point behind Drexel Gold but Leaders have an extra game yet to be played so they control their own destiny at this point, although some help from the Mighty Ducks will surely be appreciated.

Rebels (3rd, 18pts) vs Club Sandwich (9th, 11pts)

Rebels is currently in third place with 18 points in 9 games. Just one point behind Mighty Ducks and Aston Phila. A win in this one will put Rebels in a great spot to contend for the tile as they have that extra game pending, but also as mentioned before, with the top of the standings being as close as they are, any dropped points could mean falling from title contender to pout of the playoffs.

Aston Phila (2nd, 19pts) v FC Delta (4th, 18pts)

Second v fourth and two of the best offenses in the division definitely makes for a must see game, but this one has a lot of extra flavor to it. If Delta losses and Vidas and Fishtown both win, then Delta would be out of the playoffs. Aston Phila needs to win if they hope to be champions, and even then, is not really on their hands as both Mighty Ducks and Rebels have a game in hand compared to Aston. There could be a lot to lose on this one for both teams, as obviously playoff seeding is also on the line.

Mighty Ducks (1st, 19pts)v Rebels (3rd, 18pts)

The schedule could not have worked out better if they planned it. As long as Rebels does not loss on their Saturday game, then it will be all to play for on Sunday when these two teams face each other in this postponed game to be played on sunday. Given head-to-head is the first tiebreaker this season it all means that much more for these two teams as the champion of the Cuarta Division will very likely be whoever wins this match.

Quinto

Devon SC vs Philly Skyliners

Devon SC will play their final match of the season against a Skyliners team fighting for their shot to take the division title. With a game in hand over 1st place Inter, Philly Skyliners have the opportunity to take first place and win the division if they can secure at least 4 points from their matches against Devon SC on Saturday and 3rd place Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC on Sunday. Philly has a significant advantage in goal differential so they need only a win and draw out of their last two games. Devon SC is clear of relegation but with only 10 points on the season they have no shot at making the promotional playoffs but can play spoiler if they manage to pull off an upset over Philly.

Honey Badgers FC vs TBC FC

It’s the end of the road in Quinto for TBC FC, having only two wins and eight losses on the season they will be heading down to Sexto next season. Honey Badgers FC have had a turbulent season to say the least and sit right outside the last spot in the promotional playoffs. With a win over TBC FC and a little bit of help from Washington Square SC, the Badgers could find themselves in the playoffs via the last seed if Philly Athletic Club lose their match against WSSC. Honey Badgers FC won their last two games to get into the position they are now in, with the playoffs within reach and the possibility of making it to the final if they can shore up their defense and keep their offense firing on all cylinders as they have recently.

Washington Square SC vs Philly Athletic Club

With the playoffs out of the question for Washington Square SC, they now find themselves capable of knocking a team out of the playoffs if they manage to secure all three points in their match against fifth place Philly Athletic Club. PAC are in control of their playoff destiny, needing only a draw to advance, it would be best to get all three points since a Honey Badgers win of three or more goals could over take them in the standings based off goal differential alone. A win by PAC secures their spot in the playoffs regardless of how any other game plays out.

Inter Phila vs UCFC

By the time the game starts for first place Inter Phila, they will already know whether or not Philly Skyliners have surpassed them in the standings. With just a 1 point advantage over Philly Skyliners and a two point advantage over Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC, Inter needs to finish strong against a very good UCFC team that isn’t fully out of the running for the playoffs just yet. If UCFC manages to pull off the upset over Inter and losses from PAC, Honey Badgers FC and Grapes FC, it is possible they can leap frog as high as 5th place. Inter Phila will be looking to dominate the younger and faster UCFC with their physical play on their way to what they will hope to be a division clinching win. If they manage to win their final match but fail to take the division after having such a dominating season, they will be the clear favorites to win the promotional playoffs.

Oaklyn United Pride vs Grapes FC

Oaklyn United will look to continue their winning streak as they head into the playoffs on a current five game win streak. If they manage to take care of business against Grapes FC, winning their sixth straight match, Oaklyn will be clear favorites to make it to the final. Grapes FC can play spoiler to Oaklyn and still make the playoffs with a win against Oaklyn and losses from Honey Badgers and Philly Athletic Club. With both Honey Badgers and Philly taking on teams at the bottom of the division, the likelihood of making the playoffs is slim for the Grapes but hope is still to be had. This is CASA, anything is possible.

Cityzens FC vs Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

With a game in hand over first place Inter Phila and a Sunday showdown with second place Philly Skyliners, Marky Mark is expected to be in attendance to watch his cousins take on last place and Sexto bound Cityzens FC. Having no wins this season and only three draws, Cityzens could really shatter the dreams of MWC FC if they can manage to pull off the upset, anything less than a win makes it impossible for a first place finish and division title for MWC FC. Cityzens FC had a rough go this season but showed they could score goals when they weren’t constantly tracking back on defense, an upgrade in midfield will do wonders for the Cityzens FC. With two games in two days, the chance of winning the division title is still favors the streaking MWC FC who have won four straight heading into this weekends matches. With the high probability that both MWC FC and Skyliners will win their Saturday matches, it will make their Sunday match a must see!

Sexto

Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC vs Bench Mob FC

Donnie and the gang will be looking to get some much needed points in their bid to avoid relegation this weekend as they take on Bench Mob FC, the Mob are looking to lock up their playoff seed with a win on Saturday that would make it harder for DWC FC to avoid relegation but not impossible. With a game the very next day against a focused FC BTC squad who are looking to get back to back wins themselves to possibly make the playoffs, Donnie and his cousins may find themselves facing an opponent on Sunday in FC BTC looking to shatter dreams if they fail to take all three points against Kensington Alumni on Saturday, a loss on Saturday for FC BTC will crush all hopes of a post season.

Telle Bouche FC vs Heather’s Hooligans

Telle Bouche FC could punch their ticket out of Sexto and back into Quinto if the can come out strong and steal all three points against the lively and hard to contain Heather’s Hooligans, if the Hooligans stumble and fail to get at least a point, they could fall as far as 6th place which is just far enough to miss the playoffs and force Hooligan center back Paul E. back into retirement. IfTelle Bouche can pull out another multi-goal win and Boys Do Cry manage to lose or suffer a 0- 0 draw in their final match, BDC could end up falling into 2nd place thus catapulting Telle Bouche back to the 5th division that they so eloquently flamed out of last season.

Philly Strikers vs Philly Saint-Germain

Septima will be the new home of Philly Strikers come next season as they have no where to go but down, even if they manage to get their first win of the season it will not be enough to pull them out of the basement. PSG could make a run into the playoffs with the a little bit of luck and help as they sit just one point out of playoff contention. With the aspirations of the playoffs on the line for PSG and the urge to win at least one match this season for Philly, this match can really go either way as both teams have their pride and not much else to play for.

Boys Do Cry FC vs Rapid Football Club

Nothing like a good ol' BDC v RFC darby to close out the season with their possibility of winning the division on the line for the Boys and a possible late run into playoff contention for Rapid FC. Boys Do Cry have lost only once this season, it was a disappointing 5-0 loss to second place Telle Bouche FC who could be ahead of the Boys as Telle Bouche will wrap up their match just as the Boys start theirs and a win by Telle Bouche earlier in the day will move them into first place. All BDC has to do to move up and avoid the promotional playoffs is to beat a team that has won five straight games, now those games came against teams in who currently reside in 9th, 10th, 11th and 3rd place. So its hard to say whether or not Rapid manage to turn it around or if they got lucky on the back half of season. Either way, both BDC and Rapid FC have alot to play for, more so for BDC as CASA legend, #19 Steve Tice, will be looking to make this game his swan song as he waddles his way into 11v11 retirement.

Still Processing FC vs Guardians FC

Still Processing FC had a great season so far and they would hate to see themselves miss the playoffs by dropping points against Guardians FC. Guardians will need to get atleast a draw against third place Still Processing if they want to avoid the possibly of relegation. With just one point separating the Guardians and Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins, a loss by the Guardians will give DWC FC not one, but two chances to move up to 10th place as they sit with a game in hand. If the Guardians manage to pull off the upset and SPFC are unable to secure at least a draw, they could drop down as far as 6th place and miss the playoffs.

Kensington Alumni vs FC BTC

The season will come to a close for Kensington Alumni with only the hopes of a 13 point finish if they can pull off the win against FC BTC who still have a mathematical shot at making the playoffs with a win against Kensington and a win the next day against Donnie and his cousins. FC BTC are more than capable of winning both of their final matches but will need losses from PSG, Rapid FC and Bench Mob FC to secure the final spot in the promotional playoffs.