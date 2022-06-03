Brotherly Game Daily Links: Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for March

MLS News

FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May

The US men’s national team attacker led all players with six goals since May 4, a stretch that included a streak of five straight games with a goal from May 7 to May 28. That hot streak brought his goal total on the season up to seven, which already ties his career-high that was previously set in 2018 with D.C. United.

Orlando City Signs Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to New Contract

Orlando City announced the re-signing of goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to a three-year contract that will see him with the Lions through 2025, with a club option for 2026. Stajduhar joined the Lions as a Homegrown Player in 2015 and had his option exercised following the 2021 season. This new contract will take effect in January of 2023.

Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire’s Gaga Slonina

Real Madrid have had a bid rejected for Chicago Fire FC and US youth international goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The offer didn’t match Chicago’s valuation, who responded with a counter offer. Slonina’s preference is to join Madrid.

U.S. Soccer News

What USMNT got right vs. Morocco as World Cup prep truly arrives

The US men’s national team checked a bunch of boxes on Wednesday night in a 3-0 friendly win over Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, the first of six remaining games before the World Cup finally – finally! – kicks off in November.

Rest of the World News

UEFA to stage women’s Finalissima in Europe

UEFA said the date and venue of the event will be announced in due course.