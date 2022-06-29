Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire, Halftime

Game Updates

45+2’ - Mueller goes one v one with Blake and the goalkeeper gets big to stop the shot. Afterward the ref whistled for half.

45’ - There will be a minimum of 2 minutes here in stoppage time.

39’ - Another long ball by the fire here, and they get a nice shot off from outside the box it is stopped by a diving Blake.

37’ - Elliott helps to bail out Blake as he clears a low cross into the box. That cross ends up as a corner for Chicago. That corner amounted to nothing.

35’ - Captain Bedoya is shown a yellow after a hard slide tackle on Chicago’s Mueller.

29’ - Martínez is shown a yellow card.

25’ - Last 5 minutes have been all Chicago with poor defense from the Union. The U needs to start getting on the ball and get the attack going.

14’ - Another Union corner, played on the ground and it did not amount to anything.

9’ - The Union are lucky here after a bad idea from Elliott, he stretched to try and get the ball, instead, he slows the ball down inside the 6-yard box for Chicago. Luckily, they muffed the shot and it goes out for a goal kick.

8’ - First attacking threat from Chicago’s Przybylko and it gets stopped by the U’s backline.

7’ - Corner kick here for the U, which is from the near flag. The delivery is driven into the box, and Chicago clears it.

4’ - Free kick from the top right corner of the penalty area for the Union. Wagner lines up and delivers it right towards the goal but goes high and over the crossbar.

1’ - And we have ourselves a game. Union is in their electric blue kits and attacking left to right.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Chicago Fire

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

QUESTIONABLE: Jesus Bueno (calf)

Chicago Fire

OUT : Chris Brady (international duty)

OUT : Kendall Burks (right knee)

OUT : Miguel Navarro (health & safety protocols)

OUT : Wyatt Omsberg (left foot)

OUT : Mauricio Pineda (health & safety protocols)

OUT : Jairo Torres (left hip)

: Jairo Torres (left hip) QUESTIONABLE: Federico Navarro (right knee)

How to Watch

Where: Soldier Field

When: 8:08 p.m.; Wednesday, June 29, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

REF: Michael Radchuk

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Adam Wienckowski

4TH: Tori Penso

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Eric Weisbrod