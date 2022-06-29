Philadelphia Union advances, FC Delco knocked out on PKS in U17 MLS Next Cup quarterfinals

The Philadelphia Union U17s are one win away from playing for a trophy after a 4-2 win over division rival New York Red Bulls in the quarterfinals of the MLS Next Cup on Wednesday morning in Frisco, Texas.

Antonio Horozoglou, Luciano Sanchez, David Vazquez and Luke Zielinski scored for the Union in a match where the Red Bulls went down to 10 men.

They’ll play LAFC Friday with a trip to the final at Toyota Stadium on the line.

FC Delco fought back from a first half deficit to tie things up with Columbus Crew in another quarterfinal on Wednesday but ultimately lost 5-4 in a heartbreaking penalty shootout after the 1-1 draw.

It’s the second straight exit on penalties for the 2005 team after falling in the U16 MLS Next Cup semifinal a year ago.

Caden Grabfelder scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute after the Crew had gone down to 10 men. Substitute Sebastian Perez-Gasiba set up the goal with a dynamic run in the box where he beat several Crew defenders before play it to Grabfelder for the blistering finish.

The Crew will play Orlando City in the other semifinal on Friday.