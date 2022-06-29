How to Watch: FC Delco in U17 MLS Next Cup quarterfinal

FC Delco’s 2005 team is one win away from a second straight semifinal appearance in the MLS Next Cup.

They upset reigning Generation adidas Cup champion Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Monday and are the last remaining team in the competition that isn’t an MLS academy team.

The match is being played in Frisco, Texas and is one of three being streamed live today. The Union U17s are also playing at 10 a.m. against the New York Red Bulls but that game is not being streamed.

You can stream the game beginning at 10 a.m. on YouTube and on Twitch.