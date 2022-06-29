Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union travel to Chicago to battle the Fire

Philadelphia Union News

Union fight the Fire on Wednesday Night

That said, the Fire only have three wins this season and two of them came over DC United. They went a full three months between wins before knocking off DC at home on June 19, and promptly went to Houston and were shut out. Developing momentum is key to saving Chicago’s 2022 season, and a win over Philly will do a lot to put them back on the right track.

Pressing Points | Carrying Momentum

Before jumping on the team’s flight bound for the Windy City, Curtin met with the press to talk about the big win and the importance of keeping the momentum going on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing suspended after NYCFC altercation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Philadelphia Union head athletic trainer Paul Rushing for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Rushing an undisclosed amount for exhibiting physical and aggressive behavior toward opposition player(s) in the 77th minute of Philadelphia’s match against New York City FC.

MLS News

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16

The Union storm up to second in this week’s MLS Power Rankings.

Colorado Rapids transfer Nicolas Mezquida to Greek based Volos FC

He spent four seasons with the Western Conference side, initially arriving ahead of the 2019 season in a deal that sent goalkeeper Zac MacMath to the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for Mezquida. The midfielder now departs with six goals in 80 regular-season appearances.

Tommy McNamara signs contract extension with Revolution

Tommy McNamara will be part of the Revolution lineup through at least 2024. New England has signed the veteran midfielder to a two-year extension, the club announced Tuesday.

FC Dallas Exercise Permanent Transfer on Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Paes joins FC Dallas through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Paes has started in 14 MLS matches this season, earning a 6-3-5 record in 1260 minutes played in goal.

Atlanta United extends Ronaldo Cisneros loan to end of 2022

Cisneros, who is on loan from Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX, has featured heavily for Gonzalo Pineda in recent matches, previously starting at striker for the injured Josef Martinez and more recently on the left wing in place of the suspended Thiago Almada. In league play, Cisneros has started nine of his 10 total appearances totaling 769 minutes for Atlanta United, scoring four goals.