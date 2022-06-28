How to Watch: Union quartet and United States U20 take on Costa Rica

The United States U20s have a chance to book a spot in the U20 World Cup tonight when they face Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf U20 Championship.

Philadelphia Union’s quartet of players promises to play a role in the game. To date, 8 of the 21 goals scored in the competition have been scored by Union players. Quinn Sullivan has five of those in the last two games. Paxten Aaronson has two goals and Jack McGlynn has one. Brandan Craig has come close on a couple occasions as well.

What we came here for ⚡️



The #U20MYNT face off against Costa Rica for a spot in the U-20 @FIFAWorldCup! Tune in tonight at 7 ET on @FOXSports 2 and @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/dexk5fYl9i — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) June 28, 2022

The U20 championship has taken on an added layer of importance with qualifying both for the U20 World Cup and the Olympics on the line. A trip to the final would mean the U.S. has qualified for both competitions.

To accomplish either feat, they need to get by Costa Rica tonight.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FS2 and TUDN.