Union II suffers worst defeat of Next Pro era in loss to NYCFC

CHESTER, Pa. — Philadelphia Union II suffered their worst defeat of the MLS Next Pro era Monday in a 5-0 loss to NYCFC at Subaru Park.

NYC struck first with a lovely run and finish by Andres Jasson in the seventh minute and took a 2-0 lead into the locker rooms on a John Denis free kick goal just outside the 18 in the 36th minute.

Two yellow cards to Jose Riasco in quick succession gave NYCFC even more of the ball and they capitalized with three more goals from Massimo Murania, Jack Beer and Jonathan Jimenez to round out the lopsided win. The deficit could’ve been even wider if not for Matt Freese, who finished with five saves on the day.

Union II falls between the playoff line with the loss and is 14 points off leaders Columbus Crew, which they played at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NYC – Andres Jasson (Turnbull) 7’

NYC – John Denis (Free-kick) 36’

NYC – Massimo Murania Yankowitz (Turnbull) 59’

NYC – Jack Beer (Jimenez) 80’

NYC – Jonathan Jimenez (Beer) 89’

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NYC – Steven Bednarsky (caution) 20’

PHI – Boubacar Diallo (caution) 35’

PHI – Jack Jasinski (caution) 52’

NYC – Nicholas Benalcazar (caution) 56’

PHI – Jose Riasco (caution) 56’

PHI – Cole Turner (caution) 56’

PHI – Jose Riasco (ejection) 57’

LINEUPS



Philadelphia Union II: Matt Freese; Anton Sorenson, Cole Turner (Maike Villero 61’), Nathan Nkanji, Frank Westfield; Ian Abbey (Anthony Ramirez 71’), Boubacar Diallo, Juan Perdomo, Jack Jasinski; Chris Donovan (Bajung Darboe 61’), Jose Riasco.

Substitutes not used: Brooks Thompson.

New York City FC II: Alexander Rando; Steven Bednarsky, Nicholas Enrique Benalcazar, Samuel Owusu, Stephen Turnbull; Andres Jasson (Julian Gomez 60’), Justin Haak (Kenan Hot 60’), Jack Beer; Massimo Murania Yankowitz (Jonathan Jimenez 77’), Kevin O’Toole (Kamran Acito 77’), John Denis (Andrew Correia Maia 82’).

Substitutes not used: Pol Rodriguez Subirats, Giuliano Salvatore Santucci; Kelvin Noormahomed Da Costa.