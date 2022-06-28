Brotherly Game Daily Links: El Brujo named to MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Jose Martinez selected for MLS Team of the Week

The Venezuelan midfielder is the seventh different member of the Union to earn the league’s weekly honor, joining teammates Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel and Kai Wagner.

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Week

Jack Elliott was also named to the bench of the MLS Team of the Week.

After 13 years, the Union have finally climbed above .500 all-time in regular-season games

It was fitting that the milestone win came against New York City FC, a club that has been a measuring stick for the Union since well before winning last year’s championship.

MLS News

