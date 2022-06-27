FC Delco upsets Seattle Sounders, Philadelphia Union also advance to U17 MLS Next Cup quarterfinals

FRISCO, Texas — A year after a thrilling run to the MLS Next Cup semifinal, FC Delco’s 2005 team is back to their cup-winning ways as the last non-MLS remaining team in the U17 cup after upsetting the Seattle Sounders on Monday.

One of the favorites to win the competition after winning the Generation adidas Cup in April, FC Delco beat the academy heavyweights 3-2. Seattle conceded only one goal en route to their GA Cup title.

Joe McDaid gave FC Delco an early lead and after Seattle drew level an own goal off a dangerous ball from McDaid led to a 2-1 lead at the break. Kaio Reis extended the lead to 3-1 off a centering ball from Francis Castillo-Orellana. Seattle got back into the game with a PK to cut the lead to 3-2 but goalkeeper Nick Willen and the center back pairing of Malachi Neal and Daman Sangha were able to keep the Sounders attackers in check. Midfielder Caden Grabfelder also put in a standout performance.

The Philadelphia Union U17s also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win over Toronto FC. Five different players chipped in goals: Luke Martelli, Logan Oliver, Danny Krueger, Marcello Mazzola and Marcos Zambrano.

The Union face division rivals New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. The Union had two wins and a draw against them in regular season play.

FC Delco’s U19 team advanced to their quarterfinals on penalties after overcoming a 2-1 second half deficit with 10 men to tie the game 2-2 against Shattuck-St. Mary’s. They take on San Francisco Glens on Wednesday.