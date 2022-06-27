Two late second half goals knock the Philadelphia Union U15s out of MLS Next Cup

There will be no repeat of a cup final for the Philadelphia Union U15s this season.

After taking a second half lead through Diego Rocio’s second of the competition, Real Salt Lake came back to score a pair of late goals a minute apart and upend the Union in a rematch of last year’s U15 MLS Next Cup final.

Rocio, who had the lone goal in a 1-0 win over New York SC to open the competition, broke a scoreless deadlock in the 50th minute but goals from RSL’s Anthony Ramirez in the 72nd and a penalty kick from Luis Rivera in the 73rd minute sent RSL through to the quarterfinals and the Union to a consolation match against Chicago Sockers on Tuesday.

The Union U17s and two teams from FC Delco will look to continue their run in the MLS Next Cup today.

The Union U17s play Toronto FC and FC Delco U17s play reigning GA Cup champions Seattle Sounders in the U17 Round of 16 at 6 eastern. The FC Delco U19s play Shattuck-St. Mary’s in the U19 Round of 16 after beating Seacoast United 2-0 on Sunday. PA Classics lost 2-1 to KSA on Sunday in the U19 Round of 32.