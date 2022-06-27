Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union win late in drama-filled rivalry game

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union beat NYCFC on late Cory Burke goal

It took until the 96th minute but the Philadelphia Union finally got a second goal and moved into first place in the Eastern Conference with a late 2-1 win over NYCFC on Sunday night.

Running in Circles: Houston Dynamo 2, Chicago Fire 0 Game Recap

The Union have a quick turnaround as their next game is this Wednesday in Chicago; let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

LAFC score two classy goals in win over New York Red Bulls

LAFC cap off an exciting week of news with impressive shutout win at home.

Rest of the World News

Manchester United tell Cristiano Ronaldo he is not available for transfer

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo is keen to spend the remaining years of his career playing in the Champions League and has doubts about United’s ambitions after failing to make a signing so far this summer.