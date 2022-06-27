 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union win late in drama-filled rivalry game

Union win, Ronaldo staying at Manchester United and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein
Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union beat NYCFC on late Cory Burke goal
It took until the 96th minute but the Philadelphia Union finally got a second goal and moved into first place in the Eastern Conference with a late 2-1 win over NYCFC on Sunday night.

Running in Circles: Houston Dynamo 2, Chicago Fire 0 Game Recap
The Union have a quick turnaround as their next game is this Wednesday in Chicago; let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

LAFC score two classy goals in win over New York Red Bulls
LAFC cap off an exciting week of news with impressive shutout win at home.

Rest of the World News

Manchester United tell Cristiano Ronaldo he is not available for transfer
Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo is keen to spend the remaining years of his career playing in the Champions League and has doubts about United’s ambitions after failing to make a signing so far this summer.

