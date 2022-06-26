Philadelphia Union beat NYCFC on late Cory Burke goal

CHESTER, Pa. — It took until the 96th minute but the Philadelphia Union finally got a second goal and moved into first place in the Eastern Conference with a late 2-1 win over NYCFC on Sunday night.

Mikael Uhre opened the scoring in the 9th minute when he was able to slip a ball past Sean Johnson on a pass from Alejandro Bedoya. Jack Elliott’s long ball played Bedoya in to start the scoring play. The goal was Uhre’s third of the season.

A familiar thing happened after the Union took the early lead — something that has plagued them in a string of seven draws in their last eight games — when the Union created chances to stretch the lead but couldn’t bury them.

This lasted until late in the match through to the 86th minute when Kai Wagner was whistled for a handball on the box and Taty Castellanos drew NYC level at 1-1.

The drama was far from over though and a skirmish that led to Union athletic trainer Paul Rushing also tacked on enough extra time for a Jose Martinez shot from distance that deflected off Cory Burke and in. The initial eruption of the crowd gave way to boos again as the play was reviewed for an offsides, but it proved to be a dress rehearsal for the actual celebration of the Union’s second goal.

NYCFC had one final chance to try to snatch a draw but a block from Leon Flach sealed the Union’s 7th win of the season.

The Union will hit the road for a two-game swing with Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Wednesday and Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field 4th of July weekend (Sunday) before returning home to host D.C. United on July 8.