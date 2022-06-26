Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1vs NYCFC 0, Halftime

Game Updates

46’ - The game gets back underway with the Union now attacking towards the River End. From a fan standpoint, I always love it when the second half is played with the U shooting into the River End. Probably because since 2011, I have been going to games and that is where our seats are.

Halftime - NYCFC made a double sub during their time in the dressing room. Bringing on Amundsen and Tinnerholm. The two replace Gloster and Gray.

These are the first minutes for Tinnerholm in 9 months.

45+3- Whistle Blown and the teams are now heading into the dressing room for halftime.

45+1’ - NYCFC with a corner kick here and it is sent straight to an outstretch Blake. We will have at least three minutes of stoppage time before for the half.

41’ - NYCFC finally got a good look on net but it is saved by Blake. However Flach is down and the training staff is out looking at him. While this is happening Blake is giving some tactile instructions to his teammates after not being happy with that shot.

40’ - Hey we are 40 minutes into this game and I won’t lie, I don’t think NYCFC got on the bus from the baseball stadium.

30’ - Union pickoff a terrible pass, but the quick reflexes by Sean Johnson stops the Union shot from Carranza.

27’ - NYCFC corner is sent in low and easily handled by the Union. Moralez runs over to the assisted referee and starts yelling at him about the call.

21’ - Another corner here, this one is from the far flag. Wagner delivers a swinger to the middle of the box and Johnson punches it out of the penalty area.

20’ - Delivery from the free-kick goes into the box and the Union gets a shot off but it is saved by Johnson. The corner from the near flag amounts to nothing.

16’ - In the last few minutes. A NYCFC’s Magno goes down in front of the NYCFC’s penalty area, but play continues. Uhre should have gotten his second goal of the night, but couldn’t redirect the ball that he picked up steps in front of NYCFC’s goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Then finally the union drew a foul on the left side of the penalty area.

12’ - Union draw a foul after Moralez goes hard on Martinez. During the stoppage we also have our first yellow card of the match. That card was issued to NYCFC’s Rodriguez.

9’ - GOOOALLLL for the UNNNIION! Bedoya running down the right side and had plenty of space finds a streaking Uhre. As a defender slides down to block the ball, Uhre gets a foot on it and it slowly rolls into the back of the net. Union get on the board early in this game.

6’ - NYCFC earns a free-kick from about 35 yards out. It is sent into the near post and headed out by the Union.

1’ - Whistle is blown and we are underway in Chester. Union wearing the dark blue and gold kits and are defending the River end here in the first half.

Pre-game - Brenden Aaronson had the honors of beating the drum this evening.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

New York City FC

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

QUESTIONABLE: Jesus Bueno (calf)

NYCFC

OUT: Thiago Martins (lower body)

How to Watch

Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC

6:25 p.m.

Subaru Park

TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

REF: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Matthew Nelson

AR2: Jose Da Silva

4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert