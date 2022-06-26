Diego Rocio game-winner leads Union U15s to MLS Next Cup win

Diego Rocio scored the lone goal off an assist from goalkeeper Gavin Atkinson to lead the Philadelphia Union U15s to a 1-0 win over New York Soccer Club to open play in the MLS Next Cup on Saturday.

The Union play today in the Round of 16 in single-elimination tournament in Frisco, Texas in a rematch of last year’s U15 final with Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake won their opening match 3-1 over BW Gottschee Academy.

The Union U17s open their MLS Next Cup run in the Round of 32 today against Cedar Stars Academy at 10 a.m. eastern. FC Delco’s U17 team also opens MLS Next Cup play against St. Louis City SC at 10 eastern. FC Delco takes on Seacoast United and PA Classics play KSA in the U19 cup Round of 32 at noon eastern.