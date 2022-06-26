Brotherly Game Daily Links: LAFC close to turning MLS upside down with Bale signing

MLS News

LAFC set to sign star attacker Gareth Bale

In addition to being a TAM signing, meaning he will not take up an unoccupied Designated Player slot, Bogert also reported the deal will be for 12 months, expiring next summer.

Have Carlos Vela and LAFC reached a contract agreement?

After months of negotiations LAFC and Carlos Vela have reached a contract extension agreement that will run through the 2023 Major League Soccer season, according to journalist Taylor Twellman. The 33-year-old will remain as a Designated Player with LAFC and continue to try and help the team win the MLS Cup.

Alan Franco to depart Charlotte FC, join Talleres in Argentina

Franco has one assist across 10 games (nine starts) for Charlotte, but hasn’t featured since Miguel Angel Ramirez during the June international break.

Rest of the World News

Arsenal, Man City agree Gabriel Jesus transfer

Arsenal will pay £45 million plus a further £10m in add-ons for the Brazil international striker with only paperwork and a medical standing in the way of a deal being completed.