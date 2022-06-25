Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of Union NYCFC

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Battling Back

Ahead of the nationally televised battle at Subaru Park on Sunday against Eastern Conference rivals New York City FC, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke about the upcoming contest and the areas that the Union will look for success as they make a push to go back atop the East.

MLS News

MLS Preview: LAFC-Red Bulls, Union-NYCFC headline top matches in Week 16

A cross-conference matchup between the New York Red Bulls and Los Angeles FC headlines an exciting slate of Week 16 MLS matches.

St. Louis CITY SC sign Eduard Löwen as DP

The midfielder arrives after recording seven goals and eight assists in 77 Bundesliga matches. He’s seen stints with Hertha BSC, FC Nuremberg, VfL Bochum and FC Augsburg in Germany’s top flight, and amassed five goals and six assists in 43 2. Bundesliga games.

Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension

Herrera, 25, first debuted for RSL in 2018. Mainly playing at right back or as the right-sided center back in a back three, Herrera has accumulated one goal and 16 assists across 107 matches (102 starts).

Cali Clasico between SJ Earthquakes and LA Galaxy rescheduled due to power outage

Stanford University has been dealing with a power outage since Tuesday afternoon brought on by the failure of a PG&E transmission line failure believed to be associated with the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo.

Real Salt Lake’s Bobby Wood undergoes surgery, out 2-3 months

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood will be out 2-3 months after undergoing surgery on his injured adductor. Wood suffered the injury in the first half of RSL’s 2-0 victory over San Jose on Saturday

Rest of the World News

Man City agree transfer for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips worth initial £42 million

City are set to pay an initial £42 million to sign the midfielder with another £3m due in add-ons. Midfielder Darko Gyabi, 18, will join Leeds in a separate deal worth £5m.

Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby County manager with club still in administration

The news comes after Derby were relegated from the Championship to third-tier League One this past season having being handed two separate points deductions for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season. The club have also been operating under a transfer embargo.