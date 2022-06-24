Brotherly Game Daily Links: Know Your Enemy: NYCFC

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union and NYC promise physical, exciting Eastern Conference showdown

NYCFC has been incredibly tough to score against in 2022. In fact, the only teams to notch more than one goal on the defending MLS Cup champions are Toronto FC — which lost a wild 5-4 match in Yankee Stadium — and Philadelphia Union, which shut out NYC 2-0 on their home infield. Since that thriller against TFC, New York City FC went over 6.5 games without giving up a goal, while the Union have been nearly unbeatable but struggled to close out opponents.

Sullivan nets hat trick at Concacaf U-20 Championship

Three homegrowns from the Boys in Blue got the start in the Group E finale with Sullivan starting alongside Brandan Craig and Paxten Aaronson against Cuba. Sullivan got the Stars and Stripes off to a roaring start, bagging his first goal just two minutes in the match with a back post finish from a Caden Clark cross.

From Conestoga to Union debut, Chris Donovan gets past being ‘a little nervy’

The rookie forward was eating breakfast at the Union’s training complex Tuesday when sporting director Ernst Tanner pulled him in for a chat. The Union were interested in signing the forward, who has been playing this season with Union II in the first season of MLS’ latest reserve league, MLS NEXT Pro.

MLS News

D.C. United to host 27th edition of the MLS All-Star Game on July 19, 2023

D.C. United will host the match on July 19, 2023, and a preceding week full of events. D.C. United last hosted the MLS All-Star Game in 2004 at RFK Stadium (previously, the club hosted the match in 2002)

D.C. United ships out Edison Flores, acquires winger Martín Rodríguez

Flores, a Peruvian national team standout who never found his stride in MLS and will now head to the Mexican club Atlas. He finished with three goals and eight assists in 41 regular season appearances (33 starts).

Sporting KC adds Bundesliga attacker on free transfer

Sporting Kansas City announced that the club has signed German attacker Erik Thommy on Thursday afternoon. The 27-year-old joins SKC following the expiration of his contract with German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. Thommy’s contract with Sporting runs through 2024 with an option for 2025 and will take up an international spot.

Loons and Adrian Heath agree on two-year contract extension

Heath — who holds the title of manager, given his duties as head coach and leading role in the club’s front office — has a record of 63 wins, 72 losses and 37 draws in Minnesota since 2017. Since its expansion and sophomore seasons in 2017-18, Heath is 42-34-28.

Rest of the World News

FIFA clears 26-man squads for 2022 World Cup

The extra numbers help the coaches of the 32 teams cope with possible outbreaks of virus cases. It also means additional players are already following health protocols within the camp in Qatar rather than being brought from their home country.