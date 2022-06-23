Quinn Sullivan scores first half hat trick in 3-0 win for United States U20s over Cuba

Another game, a different hero from the Philadelphia Union in the Concacaf U20 Championship.

The United States U20s finished group play at the top of the group thanks to a first half hat trick from Quinn Sullivan in a 3-0 win over Cuba.

It was the Quinn Sullivan show tonight for the @USYNT pic.twitter.com/Qa0lo267oI — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) June 23, 2022

Sullivan follows Paxten Aaronson, who had a brace in the first game against St. Kitts and Nevis (and assisted on Sullivan’s third goal Wednesday night) and Jack McGlynn, who scored a rocketed equalizer in a draw against Canada as Philadelphia Union players making a mark on the tournament. Brandan Craig nearly found the goal again from open play this time after just missing on a free kick in the game against Canada.

️ “I’m happy with the hat-trick. Who would’t be? But I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates.” - Quinn Sullivan after the game against Cuba.#CU20 | @USYNT pic.twitter.com/Fvfr0vt1bp — Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 23, 2022

The Round of 16 will kick off on Saturday.

Sullivan wasn’t the only Philadelphia native finding the back of the net Wednesday night. Zion Scarlett, a Columbus Crew II forward, scored for Jamaica in their 2-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda. Scarlett played for the Union Academy and FC Delco before joining the Columbus Crew Academy in 2020.