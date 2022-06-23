 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quinn Sullivan scores first half hat trick in 3-0 win for United States U20s over Cuba

Sullivan was the man of the match in the final group game of the Concacaf U20 Championship

By Matthew Ralph
Oscar Ramirez / Concacaf.com

Another game, a different hero from the Philadelphia Union in the Concacaf U20 Championship.

The United States U20s finished group play at the top of the group thanks to a first half hat trick from Quinn Sullivan in a 3-0 win over Cuba.

Sullivan follows Paxten Aaronson, who had a brace in the first game against St. Kitts and Nevis (and assisted on Sullivan’s third goal Wednesday night) and Jack McGlynn, who scored a rocketed equalizer in a draw against Canada as Philadelphia Union players making a mark on the tournament. Brandan Craig nearly found the goal again from open play this time after just missing on a free kick in the game against Canada.

The Round of 16 will kick off on Saturday.

Sullivan wasn’t the only Philadelphia native finding the back of the net Wednesday night. Zion Scarlett, a Columbus Crew II forward, scored for Jamaica in their 2-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda. Scarlett played for the Union Academy and FC Delco before joining the Columbus Crew Academy in 2020.

