Brotherly Game Daily Links: Mane makes Bayern Munich move official

MLS News

Behind the Columbus Crew’s club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez

The Crew hope Hernandez can join training next week ahead of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opening on July 7. If that timeline holds, Hernandez would get more than a week of training sessions in his legs ahead of being eligible to debut on July 9 against Chicago Fire FC, with just under half of Columbus’s 2022 season remaining.

Atlanta United acquires two international roster spots from Nashville and Seattle

The terms of the trade with Nashville involves Atlanta sending them $175,000 in GAM along with a 2023 third round draft pick. The Seattle trade is simply an identical $175,000 in GAM, also.

San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo drawing European interest

The Costa Rican defender is linked with a move to Europe, with Fabrizio Romano mentioning Konyaspor in Turkey’s Super Lig as a possible destination. The Turkish transfer window opened June 17 and is open until Sept. 8.

U.S. Soccer News

Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals

The 2022 US Open Cup semifinals took further shape Wednesday evening, as Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls joined USL Championship side Sacramento Republic in the next round.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich, ending trophy-filled six years at Anfield

Sources told ESPN on Friday that Mane reached an agreement with Bayern, who won their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in May, in a total package worth €41 million.

Russian football ban appeal to be heard by CAS in July

The court on July 5 will hear the Russian football federation’s appeal against FIFA and UEFA’s joint decision to suspend its national and club teams days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.