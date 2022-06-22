Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS All Star Game voting opens

Philadelphia Union News

Union Homegrowns showing off at Concacaf U-20 Championship

The four Philadelphia Union Homegrowns of Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and Brandan Craig have been making their mark on the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team as they participate in the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

MLS News

Voting Opens Today for 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players in each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake big movers after Week 15

The Union drop to number five in the MLS Power Rankings after their latest draw.

Team of the Week: South American stars, DP newcomers among Week 15’s best

Designated Players new and old, especially those hailing from South America, stepped up as the June international break concluded – and now they shape much of the Team of the Week.

Atlanta United adds CB Juan Jose Sanchez Purata on loan from Tigres

Like goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño, who the team signed Monday, these player will not be able to play in the league until the transfer window officially opens on July 7. However, both players are expected to be in team training beginning today and will spend the next couple weeks getting up to speed so they can hit the ground running.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in September

The United States Men’s National Team has one international window left before they head to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and it looks like they will begin with two quality opponents who will also be in the tournament.